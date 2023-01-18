City of Omaha prepping for Wednesday’s expected snowfall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - School is being canceled and roads are being treated as the metro prepares for what could be the largest snowfall of the season.

It’s been well over a year since Omaha saw significant snowfall, but city crews say they’re ready for it as the next winter storm heads our way.

“We had crews at 3:30 this morning start to put the brine out to pre-treat, to keep that snow from bonding to the road surface, that helps it get plowed off a lot easier, a lot quicker,” says Austin Rowser, the construction and street maintenance engineer for the City of Omaha.

Wednesday’s forecast shows the potential for four to seven inches of snow.

“We’ve got all of our crews ready, our support people in, we’ve got a plan in place, we’ve got about 100 plows, 110 plows that are going to be working for us in this storm,” Rowser adds.

But with the heaviest snow expected during the evening rush hour, he says it could get tricky, but they just have to work around the traffic.

“That can slow our plow operation down a little bit, but as far as operationally there’s not a whole lot we change for that.”

Rowser says it typically takes a plow about an hour to complete their route, but with snow potentially falling at one to two inches per hour, he says that could overwhelm city streets pretty fast.

“So obviously with an inch of snow falling in an hour, that’s an inch of snow that gets on that pavement between passes that can create some problems in and of itself, so it’s really important we have that salt down to keep that snow from binding to the pavement so when we do get back to that pass we can get it plowed off easier.”

And it’s not just the city that’s getting ready for the snow.

“Today we had some crews come in, load up the trucks with icemelt, we have crews out right now doing pre-treatments,” says Michael Turone with Whelans Lawn & Landscaping. During the winter months, they switch to snow removal operations.

Businesses like Whelans, who have between 200 and 300 homes and businesses to take care of with just nine trucks, are ready for some potentially long hours.

“Just depends on how much [snow] we get,” Turone adds. “Could be up to 24 plus hours.”

When it comes to prepping for days with heavy snow expected, Turone says one thing: “just hope for the best and watch the Weather Channel.”

City crews say residential snow removal is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon or evening.

