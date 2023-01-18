6 First Alert Weather Day: Bursts of snow into Thursday morning, icy roads expected

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. An icy mix changing and snow are creating slick road conditions.

While the most impressive snow has kept to Central Nebraska, and locally to the W and N of the Metro, we’ll see returning chances on and off through the night into Thursday morning that bring additional accumulation. Expect this to pick back up for the Metro after 9-10PM.

8PM (wowt)

12AM (wowt)

5AM (wowt)

For the Metro we’ll wind up with between 1″-4″ of additional accumulation tonight and overnight. To the SE up to 2″ with higher amount to the NW. Storm totals will be lower than initially expected in the Metro thanks to quite a bit of mixing and melting earlier this afternoon and evening.

Snow forecast (wowt)

Metro snow (wowt)

Roads will be icy out the door Thursday with a dip to the 20s. Take it slow! Most of the snow should be done by the morning drive. Cold lingers behind the storm with highs in the 20s through the weekend and another system that keeps mainly SE on Saturday.

