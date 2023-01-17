Tuesday Jan. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Sarpy/Cass data snapshot

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department had not updated its COVID-19 summary since Friday; that summary includes numbers that are also posted on the CDC COVID data tracker, which is updated on Thursdays.

CASES: The CDC data was reporting 154 active cases of COVID-19 for the past seven days in Sarpy County, up from 142 reported about a week ago; and 24 in Cass County, down from 37 reported last week. No demographic or cumulative data is available for COVID cases.

POSITIVITY RATE: The CDC COVID data tracker is still showing “low” community levels for both Sarpy and Cass counties. According to the data, the positivity rate for Sarpy County is 16% among 41 tests, down slightly from 16.8% reported about a week ago; and 18.2% in Cass County among 61 tests, down from 27% the week prior. About two weeks ago, it was 14.7% in Sarpy County and 21.2% in Cass County.

The case rates per 100,000 people are 82.3 cases for Sarpy County, up from 75.9 about a week ago; and 91.4 cases for Cass County, down from 141 cases reported last week.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The CDC shows 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Sarpy County in the past week, up from 15 reported by the health department about a week ago; and two in Cass County, the same as about a week ago. The new admissions per 100,000 people in the past seven days was at 9.1, up from 7.8, for both counties.

New COVID-19 patient admissions per 100,000 people in both counties accounted for 9.1% of admissions, up from 7.8% reported last week. COVID-19 hospitalizations currently account for 4% of staffed ICU beds for the three counties, down from 4.8%.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Both counties were reporting 8% of hospital beds were occupied by COVID patients, up from 6.2% reported last week; and 4.8% of ICU beds, down slightly from 5% reported last week.

VACCINATIONS: According to the CDC COVID tracker, vaccination rates increased slightly in the last week to 69.4% in Sarpy County and 64.5% in Cass County.

Three Rivers data snapshot

Here’s the latest data reported by the CDC COVID data tracker, which is updated on Thursdays.

CASES: This week, the tracker was reporting that for the week ending Jan. 4, there were 38 active cases of COVID-19 in Dodge County, down from 44 cases reported about a week ago; fewer than 10 in Saunders County, same as recent weeks; and 14 in Washington County — one fewer than reported about a week ago.

The case rates per 100,000 people are 103.8 for Dodge County, up from 72.4 reported about a week ago and 73.8 cases about two weeks ago; still 41.7 cases for Saunders County, up from 32.4 two weeks prior; and 67.5 cases for Washington County, down from 72.4 cases about a week ago but up from 62.7 about two weeks ago.

POSITIVITY RATE: The CDC data shows “low” community levels for all three counties. According to the data, the positivity rate as of Tuesday was at 12.8% for Dodge County among 185 tests, up from 13.6% about a week ago and 9.4% reported two weeks ago; 17% in Saunders County among 64 tests, up from 14% a week ago and 16.7% two weeks ago; and 11.8% for Washington County among 83 tests, down from 18.2% about a week ago but up slightly from 11.6% reported two weeks ago.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The CDC is reporting three new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Dodge County, two in Saunders County, and two in Washington County in the past week. New COVID-19 patient admissions per 100,000 people in all three of the counties accounted for 9.1% of admissions, up from 7.8% last week.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: All three counties were reporting 6.6% of hospital beds were occupied by COVID patients, up slightly from 6.3% the week prior; and 4.8% of ICU beds were occupied by COVID patients, down slightly from 5% the week prior.

VACCINATIONS: According to the CDC COVID tracker, vaccination rates remained static at 55.9% in Dodge County, 54.9% in Saunders County, and 58.1% in Washington County.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays. Due to the holiday on Monday, this week’s first update was reported on Tuesday.

DEATHS: The local health department reported three COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

“A man in his 60s and a man and a woman, both over 75 have died. Only the younger man had been vaccinated,” the DCHD release states.

Douglas County’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,262 people.

CASES: DCHD also reported Tuesday that 212 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since Thursday’s report.

The most recent case numbers lowered the seven-day average from 59 cases to 54, the lowest it’s been since Nov. 3. The DCHD dashboard indicated the rolling seven-day average per 100,000 people was at 58.8 cases as of Sunday, down from 71.9 cases reported last week. A year ago, DCHD was reporting that level was on its way down, falling from its pandemic record-high of 2,023.4 cases to 1,865.7.

The latest recent cases bring the local pandemic total to 179,064 cases.

POSITIVITY RATE: The DCHD dashboard on Tuesday indicated the community level remained at “low.”

The DCHD COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local positivity rate fell from an adjusted 11.7% to 10.9% as of Saturday, compared to 12.9% two weeks ago. That percentage comes from a total of 3,369 tests processed, down from 4,020 a week ago and significantly fewer than the more than 9,000 tests performed about a month ago.

About a month ago, positivity was 24.6%; about two months ago, it was 11.4%. About a year ago, it was 27.9%.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of Wednesday, area hospitals were still caring for 138 adult COVID-19 patients. Of the current patients, four were in pediatrics, 12 adults were in ICUs, and three patients were on ventilators.

Additionally, two adult patients were awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

A year ago, DCHD was reporting 395 area COVID-19 hospitalizations.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of Wednesday, hospitals were 87% full with 234 beds available, down slightly from 239 reported Monday. Area ICUs were 94% full with 17 beds available, up two from Monday. Pediatric ICUs were 73% full with 12 beds available, down one from Monday’s report. A year ago, local hospitals were 89% full with 159 beds available; ICUs were 94% full with 17 beds available; and pediatric ICUs were 83% full with 23 beds available.

VACCINATIONS: The data on the DCHD dashboard showed a slight increase in vaccination data. To date, 10,963 pediatric doses — for ages 6 months to 4 years — have been administered in the county, resulting in 11% of Douglas County children in that age group being fully vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers among other age groups also remained static or increased slightly: 68.9% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated with 61.9% of eligible residents, ages 12 and older, receiving their booster or additional doses. Of youth ages 5-11, 42.7% are vaccinated; and 70.6% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

