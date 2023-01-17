Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations.

Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday.

Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 32.

Some of Metro’s bus schedules will start service Wednesday on Snow Route Option A. The ORBT line is not currently impacted, but 14 other routes are. Metro said they will watch conditions and make changes as needed, and send alerts out an hour before changes are enacted.

Meanwhile, Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County have each declared a snow emergency.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

