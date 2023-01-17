Ret. Lt. Col. John Glen Weaver announces bid for U.S. Senate

The Air Force veteran lost his initial run to former Gov. Pete Ricketts.
(KGWN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lt. Col. (ret.) John Glen Weaver announced his bid to represent Nebraska in the United States Senate today.

Weaver served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years, serving multiple tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Weaver was one of nine candidates selected for an interview with Gov. Jim Pillen regarding the Senate seat vacated by Ben Sasse, who resigned to become the next president of the University of Florida. The appointment ultimately went to outgoing governor Pete Ricketts.

“Nebraska and our nation face many challenges -- inflation, immigration, and incarceration are recklessly out of control,” Weaver said in a statement. “Today’s problems must be solved by a conservative combat leader and courageous leader like myself who is willing to put service to America and its people above all. Nebraska needs a Senator that represents the people.”

