Papillion Police looking for man who exposed self to woman, teen girl

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A man exposing himself frightened two victims in Papillion last week.

It’s also startling that the crimes occurred in very public places. Police want to catch him before he strikes again.

During dinner with her teenage son at a busy restaurant, a woman felt queasy, not because of the food but a stranger standing nearby.

“He is literally hunched over just staring at us,” the victim said.

After several minutes his motive was revealed.

“He exposed himself. He was completely masturbating, everything out, and was like jabbing it in an aggressive way toward me.”

The man who exposed himself then left the restaurant and the victim doesn’t want him to know her name.

“Never was he acting skittish, nope. Just like every day just waiting on my food. That’s pretty scary.”

But she’s not the only victim that night. Just minutes before, the same man allegedly stalked a 14-year-old girl.

“One of the victims was shopping at Walmart for some clothes and noticed this male following her,” said Det. Jacob Davis with Papillion Police. “Unfortunately, this male exposed himself to her.”

The suspect left Walmart and walked across the parking lot to Qdoba where he exposed himself again.

Both are busy businesses with security cameras, yet the man was so brazen that he didn’t try to hide his face. Police hope security camera video will lead to the suspect’s identity.

“If he isn’t caught and he escalates, unfortunately we’re going to have more victims and more serious offenses.”

While not touched, the victim says the man exposing himself didn’t leave her unharmed emotionally.

“I fear it’s going to escalate to a rape or an abduction.”

She says to her, the exposure was far more serious than indecent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP. Tips leading to an arrest might earn a reward. Tips can also be called into investigator Davis at the Papillion Police Department.

