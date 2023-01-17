Omaha house fire displaces 2, causes nearly $30,000 in damage

File photo of fire engine.
File photo of fire engine.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire displaced two people Monday afternoon.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a home near Iowa Street and Minne Lusa Blvd at 12:34 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived they found a small fire in a basement bedroom. The fire was quickly brought under control.

An adult woman was in the home and transported for smoke inhalation. Two occupants in total were displaced due to the fire.

The fire caused an estimated $22,000 in damage to the structure and $7,500 to its contents.

Investigators are working to find the cause of the fire.

