Nebraska Board of Education seeking feedback on search for new Commissioner

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Board of Education is looking for a new Commissioner.

The former Commissioner of Education, Mattew Blomstedt, resigned on Jan. 3, 2023, after serving in the role for nine years. Deputy Commissioner Deborah Frison was designated by the State Board as an interim.

The Commissioner of Education has several responsibilities outlined by the Board, including preparing curriculums, creating budgets, organizing institutes and conferences, and more.

A nationwide search will be performed to find candidates for the position. The Board of Education chose McPherson & Jacobson, LLC to do the search. While the LLC will choose the candidates, the Board of Education is responsible for choosing the next Commissioner.

The Board of Education is also looking for feedback on the selection process. Anyone interested in providing feedback can participate in an online survey. The Board of Education says the survey results will help guide the final selection.

