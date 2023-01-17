MJ Sherman transfers to Nebraska from Georgia

By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With multiple departures this offseason the Huskers are looking for good edge rushers and they might have found one in Georgia. MJ Sherman was a backup outside linebacker for three years with the two-time defending national champs. Sherman also covered kicks all three years for the Bulldogs.

His mom broke the news on twitter.

He was considered a four-star recruit by many coming our of high school in Baltimore, a couple recruiting services also had him as a five-star prospect. The east coast is an area this Huskers staff knows with roots in that part of the country.

