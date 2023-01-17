LPD: Drunk driver causes chain reaction crash involving five cars in downtown Lincoln

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a driver who they say crashed into a car, which caused a chain reaction of crashes involving a total of five cars.

On Friday around 3:49 p.m., an officer near 11th and O Streets said they saw a westbound car crash with a second vehicle stopped on O Street.

That collision caused the second vehicle to hit a third car, which caused the third to hit a fourth vehicle, and the fourth vehicle to hit a fifth vehicle, according to LPD.

Police claim that they tried making contact with the driver who caused the first crash, but the driver continued through the painted median and hit a sixth car at the intersection of 10th and O Streets.

LPD said the driver came to a stop because of the damage.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Edgar Aguilar-Ramos. He was arrested and lodged in jail for leaving the scene of an injury accident, DUI, minor in possession of alcohol, reckless driving and no operator’s license.

According to police, Aguilar-Ramos tested .186 blood alcohol content at the jail.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow to impact the Wednesday evening commute
Wednesday Afternoon Precipitation
JARET’S 6 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather today before accumulating snow moves in for Wednesday
Wednesday storm
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Quiet Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s storm
75-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for sexual assault, child porn dies
Nebraska State Parks will be featured in a new RV-focused series.
Nebraska State Parks featured on Discovery Channel series

Latest News

A new Amazon fulfillment center opens in Papillion on Jan. 17, 2023. Amazon claims the center...
Amazon opens fulfillment center in Papillion
Iowa business owners get probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen
Gov. Pillen, state senators unveil Nebraska education legislation package
Wednesday Afternoon Precipitation
JARET’S 6 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather today before accumulating snow moves in for Wednesday