Living the Dream spoken-word event shines light on MLK, social justice

Omaha middle and high schoolers came together to amplify Martin Luther King's voice through a new lens.
By Brent Weber
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Living the dream is something Martin Luther King, Jr. himself never got to see through.

Over 50 years after his death, Omaha metro middle and high-school students are carrying on his legacy -- through music and the written word.

The annual competition brought together 7th through 12th graders Monday night at the Holland Performing Arts Center. It was hosted by Omaha’s Human Rights and Relations Department. Together, 36 students gave King’s dream the voice of a new generation.

Kaleciana Perry, a 10th grader at Omaha Central, took home top honors in Poetry: Anti-Racism.

Cairo Gaskin-DeCosta, an 8th grader at Nathan Hale Middle School, took first place in Spoken Word: Living the Dream.

The top prize for Poetry: Positive Peer Culture went to Jay Maughmer, a junior at Bellevue West.

One student submitted instrumental music, Onyx Bell, an 8th grader at the Jesuit Academy.

The second spoken word section, “Reaching Our Potential as a Society,” went to Anna Conway, 7th grader at Westside Middle School.

Vocal music top honors were presented to Kenny McMorris, seventh grader at Buffett Middle.

The final category, Dance, went to Ondreonna Donovan, a senior at Omaha Northwest High.

Gaskin-DeCosta has his anti-gang prose transcribed on the screen. He said, “We must do better.”

Competition founder and UNO professor Franklin Thompson summed it up best when he told 6 News that, “The young people have decided that [they] want to speak up. It’s not just about tennis shoes and iPads and iPhones. They want to be socially conscious.”

