JARET’S 6 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather today before accumulating snow moves in for Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Call today the calm before the storm.

We will keep cloud cover around through much of the morning, though more and more sunshine will break through the clouds as the day goes along.

Highs will be near 40 degrees with a light northwest breeze at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Tonight the cloud cover will fill in ahead of our next storm system.

The morning commute looks like it stays quiet with the snow starting right around 9 AM in the metro.

Once the snow starts, it will continue into the afternoon and evening before wrapping up early Thursday.

Most of the snow falls in the afternoon and evening, when snowfall rates will be at their heaviest.

Closer to the Kansas border and in our Missouri towns, some minor icing may take place before the switch to all snow.

Wednesday Afternoon Precipitation (WOWT)

Impacts to afternoon and evening driving are very likely; prepare for a rough evening commute on Wednesday.

By the time the snow shuts down early Thursday morning, four to seven inches will likely be on the ground in the metro.

More snow will be seen to the northwest with lower totals to the southeast.

Forecast Snow Totals (WOWT)

After flurries in the morning Thursday, the rest of the day stays cloudy and cool.

Temperatures stay in the 20s into the weekend but we also look to keep things dry.

A small chance for light snow will be with us Sunday night into Monday morning.

