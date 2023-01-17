Grand Island man arrested after assaulting police officer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On January 15th, Grand Island Police report they stopped 18-year old Kelvin Macedo of Hastings, after his car was pinged in suspicion with a missing person bolo put out by HPD.

When officers tried to contact Macedo, he made some suspicious movements in his vehicle, before trying to flee on foot.

When he was detained, he fought back against the officer, damaging his clothing and causing a cut on the officer’s elbow.

Macedo was charged with obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, and other charges.

