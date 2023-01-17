Bellevue father accused of murdering his 2 children wants interviews thrown out

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - In May, it will be two years since two young children were found dead in a Bellevue home belonging to their father.

Investigators arrested him in California.

37-year-old Adam Price looked noticeably different compared to his mugshot. In Sarpy County District Court this morning, he was clean-shaven with a buzzcut. He took notes during the hearing after a deputy uncuffed his left hand and gave him a pen.

In May of 2021, Price was in the middle of a divorce. It was his weekend to have the children, 5-year-old Emily, and 3-year-old Teddy.

Their mother lives in Illinois and couldn’t get to them.

Eventually, a family friend found the children dead in Adam’s home. He was arrested near San Francisco -- investigators say he drove there.

The next day, Bellevue detectives asked him questions for eight hours and 23 minutes about what happened, saying he would often be silent when asked about what happened to his children, but would eventually start talking again.

A Bellevue sergeant testified that he never asked for an attorney during the interview. The public defender believes what Adam Price said to detectives shouldn’t be allowed at trial.

“We are challenging the sufficiency of the interrogation by the officers. We just want to make sure Mr. Price’s rights are being protected as this case proceeds,” said Tom Strigenz, Sarpy County public defender.

Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021, after he was extradited from California. He is facing charges in the deaths of his two young children. (Sarpy County Jail)

“We submitted our testimony and evidence, and believe once the court reviews those videos, our position is they did not violate his constitutional rights and any statement he made will be admissible,” said deputy Sarpy County attorney Gage Cobb.

No doubt what’s said in the interview doesn’t look good for Price, considering one of his alleged responses during that interview when asked if he could see doing that day over again. Detectives have testified at a past hearing that he had said he’d do it again.

The judge presiding over the trial should make a decision on whether the taped interviews will be allowed at trial by February.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.