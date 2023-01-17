Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Quiet Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s storm

Emily's Monday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds linger Monday night along with breezy NW winds keeping us chilly through the night. Tuesday provides a break from the stronger winds and may even offer a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon once we get past a cloudy start. This will be the best day to run errands and get outside before our next storm arrives Wednesday.

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(wowt)

Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day because of snow that will likely cause significant impacts to the afternoon and evening drive. The snow begins in the morning and will last into early Thursday morning.

First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday(WOWT)

Early in the day especially there will be the potential for a wintry mix/ice mainly S of I-80. Eventually all areas change to snow as temperatures drop. The afternoon and evenign bring the heaviest snow and most of the accumulation with only lingering flurries by Thursday morning.

Wednesday storm
Wednesday storm(wowt)

The metro sees 3-6″ with up to 9″ to the N and NW! To the SE totals drop to 1-3″ but there is a higher likelihood for ice. All areas see the potential for rough travel conditions.

Snow forecast
Snow forecast(wowt)

Behind this storm we hang onto the cold! Highs fall tot he 20s Thursday and stay there through Saturday.

