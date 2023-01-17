Douglas County Sheriff’s members promoted to command positions in Tuesday ceremony

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Newly elected Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson has been on the job less than two weeks and he has been very busy.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department’s Honor Guard marched into a promotion ceremony held Tuesday morning at the Bennington Suburban Fire Departments facility.

Sheriff Hanson says Tuesday’s promotion brings his command staff up to the appropriate size.

“We need to make sure we have professional supervisors and command officers organizing the good street-level efforts of our deputies on the streets and in our courthouses,” Hanson said.

Four members of the Sheriff’s Department were promoted to command positions. They included Lt. San Benke, Sgt. Jared Langemeier, Sgt. Jason Mass, and Sgt, Austin Pratt.

