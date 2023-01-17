Amazon opens fulfillment center in Papillion

The new fulfillment center is the company’s first in Nebraska
A new Amazon fulfillment center opens in Papillion on Jan. 17, 2023. Amazon claims the center...
A new Amazon fulfillment center opens in Papillion on Jan. 17, 2023. Amazon claims the center will create 1,000 jobs.(Amazon)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A new Amazon fulfillment center opens in Papillion and promises to create 1,000 jobs.

According to Amazon, the new facility located at the intersection of NE-50 and NE-370 is the first Amazon fulfillment center in Nebraska.

“To open Amazon’s first sortable fulfillment center in Nebraska is a milestone moment, and we look forward to further supporting customers in Papillion, Omaha, and surrounding communities,” said Site Leader Aaron Schmidt. “We have created good jobs that pay well with comprehensive benefits, as our amazing team continues to hire and focus on Amazon’s mission to be the most customer-centric company.”

Amazon orders are packed at and shipped from the more than 1 million square foot fulfillment center. According to Amazon, the fulfillment center was built in response to increasing customer demand in the region.

The fulfillment center is Amazon’s fifth operational location in the Omaha area. The company says they already have more than 1,000 employees in the area across all locations. Amazon claims the fulfillment center will eventually have 1,000 employees by itself, and already has roughly 300.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

