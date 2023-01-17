13-year-old girl caught after Buffalo Co. car chase

A 13-year-girl driver is in custody after a Monday pursuit near Kearney.
A 13-year-girl driver is in custody after a Monday pursuit near Kearney.(Pexels)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A 13-year-old girl from Colorado is in custody following a Monday night car chase in Buffalo County.

The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper saw an eastbound SUV traveling about 35 miles an hour on Interstate 80. The trooper tried a traffic stop about four miles east of the Kearney exit, but the vehicle pulled away and continued eastbound at speeds up to 100 miles an hour.

Another trooper laid stop sticks on I-80 between Gibbon and Shelton. The vehicle slowed down but turned north at the Shelton exit. Shortly thereafter a trooper used a tactical vehicle intervention to end the chase. The pursuit started about 9:35 Monday night and lasted about 16 minutes.

The 13-year-old female driver and an 11-year-old male passenger are in protective custody. Troopers also found a firearm, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies and Shelton police office assisted in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow brings significant impacts Wednesday
Wednesday Afternoon Precipitation
JARET’S 6 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather today before accumulating snow moves in for Wednesday
75-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for sexual assault, child porn dies
Wednesday storm
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Quiet Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s storm
Nebraska State Parks will be featured in a new RV-focused series.
Nebraska State Parks featured on Discovery Channel series

Latest News

Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day update for Wednesday's storm
A new Amazon fulfillment is the first of its kind in Nebraska
New Amazon fulfillment center opens in Papillion
An elderly couple from Aurora is still missing
Police searching for missing Aurora couple
Gov. Pillen announces his plan to increase education funding
Gov. Pillen plans changes to education spending