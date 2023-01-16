Man arrested after shooting last week in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Monday reported they had arrested a suspect in an overnight shooting that occurred last week in an Omaha neighborhood off Military Avenue.

Chuol Pan, 29, was arrested to face multiple charges, including felony assault and attempted felony assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and tampering with evidence.

OPD officers responding to the shooting at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday said they found a 41-year-old victim at 43rd and Grant streets.

The man was transported to Nebraska Medical Center, where he was being treated for a wound not believed to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.