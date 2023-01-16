Omaha Star recommended to receive more than $800,000 for museum, education projects

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The education of students around the state and the country were greatly affected during the height of the pandemic.

The Nebraska Legislature has made more than $300 million available through the Economic Recovery Act to help communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

A publisher of a historic Omaha newspaper has plans to use some of those funds to help educate the journalists of tomorrow.

Recent news coming from the Omaha Star says the newspaper has been recommended to receive more than $800,000 in ARPA funds to help complete a more than $1.1 million project.

“It was not 100% of what it will cost to do this, but it was a large percentage,” said Terri Sanders, publisher of the Omaha Star. “Fortunately we will also be eligible for some grants nationally because this building is on the historic register and could be considered part of the civil rights trail through the National Park Association.”

“This is a historic building built in 1923, so the building is 100 years old. Mildred Brown occupied it starting in 1942.”

Mildred Brown is the founder of the Star. Mrs. Brown ran the newspaper out of this office, she also lived here. Now Terri Sanders is the publisher of the paper. Sanders plans to put a museum here so time doesn’t erase the memory of Mildred Brown and the Omaha Star.

“She told the good news about the neighborhood when there were times when other entities would not even consider stories about people from north Omaha.”

Sanders hopes the project will help develop the next generation of journalists.

“People always say to me if the Omaha Star wasn’t here who would tell our story? So we have to keep this going. And I’m no spring chicken but I don’t have a foot in the grave, so it is important to me to train young people to be able to run an operation like this. To able to write, to be able to edit, to be able to publish, to be able to take pictures, to be able to research so that your stories are accurate.”

Only around 36 out of the roughly 300 organizations were recommended by a legislative committee to receive the funds. So far it is only a recommendation. The organizations we talked to tell us no funds have yet been distributed.

