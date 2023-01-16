Omaha celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with community events

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While remembering a civil rights legend, Omaha will have several events on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Durham Museum will be free of charge with different activities including a musical performance from students of Nelson Mandela Elementary.

At noon, Big Mama’s Kitchen is hosting a lunch for 100 north Omaha community members. It will include guest speaker State Sen. Justin Wayne, who will discuss criminal justice reform.

And the City of Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department is hosting its “Living the Dream” competition. It will feature students who perform talents like poetry and dance, to show how they live Dr. King’s dream.

That starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Holland Performing Arts Center.

