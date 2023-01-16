Omaha celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with community events

There are several things to do in Omaha on MLK Jr. Day
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While remembering a civil rights legend, Omaha will have several events on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Durham Museum will be free of charge with different activities including a musical performance from students of Nelson Mandela Elementary.

At noon, Big Mama’s Kitchen is hosting a lunch for 100 north Omaha community members. It will include guest speaker State Sen. Justin Wayne, who will discuss criminal justice reform.

And the City of Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department is hosting its “Living the Dream” competition. It will feature students who perform talents like poetry and dance, to show how they live Dr. King’s dream.

That starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Holland Performing Arts Center.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail Bars
75-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for sexual assault, child porn dies
6 First Alert: Snow likely Wednesday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Accumulating snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account pleads not guilty
Omaha Police: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting
An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones.
Police searching for missing Aurora Couple

Latest News

Omaha cultural museums are hoping to receive funds for expansion from the American Rescue Plan...
Two Omaha museum hoping to receive ARPA funds to expand
The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging announced today it will end its Rural Transportation...
Rural Transportation Program in Eastern Nebraska ending this summer
The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging announced today it will end its Rural Transportation...
ENOA Rural Transportation Program to end in June
A former resident of Omaha's Legacy Crossing apartment complex was honored for his work in...
Former Legacy Crossing resident honored with MLK Award