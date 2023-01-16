Nebraska State Parks featured on Discovery Channel series

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Parks will be in the national spotlight.

They’ll be featured in the next episode of “RV There Yet?,” a Discovery Channel series developed by a Nebraska native and her husband.

Patrice McCabe from Lincoln has always had a special place in her heart for exploring Nebraska.

“I know that it is beautiful, and I know there are so many diverse areas of Nebraska,” Patrice McCabe said.

When she moved to Florida and met her future husband Kevin, a television producer, they combined their passions and created “RV There Yet?” The series documents their trips across the country in a Winnebago RV.

Kevin McCabe said the hope is to motivate.

“Kind of inspiring people through the emotions that we can evoke from people when we watch the television, that’s really what this show is all about,” Kevin McCabe said.

One of their first episodes was shot in northwestern Nebraska.

“When we went up there, it was mind-blowing. It was 4,300 feet of these buttes, and we called that episode ‘Not Just Cows and Corn.’”

In an episode airing Jan. 21, the two explore northeastern Nebraska.

“I had never been to this part of the state and I was blown away,” Patrice said. “It is so plush and beautiful over the Missouri river and the Niobrara River and just incredible.”

The couple says the state is full of hidden gems.

“It’s beautiful. Even for me, being from Nebraska, I’m constantly amazed at how beautiful the state is.”

The McCabes hope people will go check it out for themselves.

“I figured if I could inspire people to get off their couch and go see this country, I think it’s a win-win for all of us because there is so much beauty that I don’t think many people have seen,” Kevin said.

The Northeastern Nebraska episode will air on the Discovery Channel, Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 a.m.

