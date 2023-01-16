Nebraska, Iowa leaders pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

A former resident of Omaha's Legacy Crossing apartment complex was honored for his work in getting his neighbors help.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and state officials took time to note Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some paying tribute through recognition of those in the community; others taking a moment to note the words of King himself.

Here in Omaha on Friday, officials paid tribute to those serving our community in inspirational ways. On Friday, Omaha Firefighter Jason Gentry was honored with the “Aspire to Inspire” award; Department of Corrections Cpl. Walter Adams was presented the Dr. King award; and Alex J. Marion, a former resident of Legacy Crossing Apartments, was awarded the “Living the Dream” community award.

Mayor Jean Stothert commemorated the event on her Facebook page last week.

The City of Omaha and Douglas County recognized employees with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. "Aspire to Inspire"...

Posted by Jean Stothert on Friday, January 13, 2023

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed a proclamation in honor of the day, stating, in part:

“...Even though Dr. King’s message of racial harmony was often met with stubborn — even brutal — opposition, he still urged again and again that all of us come together to love and befriend one another, to live in brotherhood and reconciliation, and to nourish each and every individual’s dignity and self-respect... Dr. King’s work is not done — nor is his witness stilled — and we must, therefore, affirm for every generation the lessons of justice and charity which Dr. King taught with his unflinching determination to sacrifice and to serve...”

Excerpt from Nebraska state proclamation signed by Gov. Jim Pillen

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds posted a quote and photo tribute to King, asking that the “mark Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. left on our country never be forgotten.”

"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of convenience and comfort, but where he stands at...

Posted by Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday, January 16, 2023

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer noted the observance on her social media accounts, calling King “an American visionary.”

Today, we honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., an American visionary. His tireless commitment to justice and equality continues to serve as an inspiration. #MLKDay

Posted by Senator Deb Fischer on Monday, January 16, 2023

Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon noted King’s battle against the evil of “separate but equal,” noting that “he changed America, but it cost him his life.”

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley observed the “life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.” and encouraged Iowans to “reflect on his message of hope and service.”

Today we honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. Let’s all join together to reflect on his message of hope and service.

Posted by Senator Chuck Grassley on Monday, January 16, 2023

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst also observed the “life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” on her social media accounts as well, saying “his vision of freedom and justice for all continues to inspire our nation”; and calling on Iowans to “promote Dr. King’s dream for our country.”

Today we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. His vision of freedom and justice for all continues to inspire our nation. #MLKDay! 🇺🇸

Posted by Senator Joni Ernst on Monday, January 16, 2023

Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn attended a community prayer event at Drake University, saying he was honored to to pray with community leaders and “continue what Dr. King called us to do.”

Honored to prayer with community leaders & continue what Dr. King called us to do: "Darkness cannot drive out darkness,...

Posted by Congressman Zach Nunn on Monday, January 16, 2023

President Biden made history himself over the weekend as the first sitting president to deliver a Sunday morning sermon at King’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, citing the question that King himself once asked of the nation: “Where do we go from here?”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

