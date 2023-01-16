Nebraska, Iowa leaders pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and state officials took time to note Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some paying tribute through recognition of those in the community; others taking a moment to note the words of King himself.

Here in Omaha on Friday, officials paid tribute to those serving our community in inspirational ways. On Friday, Omaha Firefighter Jason Gentry was honored with the “Aspire to Inspire” award; Department of Corrections Cpl. Walter Adams was presented the Dr. King award; and Alex J. Marion, a former resident of Legacy Crossing Apartments, was awarded the “Living the Dream” community award.

Mayor Jean Stothert commemorated the event on her Facebook page last week.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed a proclamation in honor of the day, stating, in part:

“...Even though Dr. King’s message of racial harmony was often met with stubborn — even brutal — opposition, he still urged again and again that all of us come together to love and befriend one another, to live in brotherhood and reconciliation, and to nourish each and every individual’s dignity and self-respect... Dr. King’s work is not done — nor is his witness stilled — and we must, therefore, affirm for every generation the lessons of justice and charity which Dr. King taught with his unflinching determination to sacrifice and to serve...”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds posted a quote and photo tribute to King, asking that the “mark Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. left on our country never be forgotten.”

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer noted the observance on her social media accounts, calling King “an American visionary.”

Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon noted King’s battle against the evil of “separate but equal,” noting that “he changed America, but it cost him his life.”

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley observed the “life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.” and encouraged Iowans to “reflect on his message of hope and service.”

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst also observed the “life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” on her social media accounts as well, saying “his vision of freedom and justice for all continues to inspire our nation”; and calling on Iowans to “promote Dr. King’s dream for our country.”

Martin Luther King Jr. was a strong voice for liberty, and justice for all.



Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn attended a community prayer event at Drake University, saying he was honored to to pray with community leaders and “continue what Dr. King called us to do.”

President Biden made history himself over the weekend as the first sitting president to deliver a Sunday morning sermon at King’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, citing the question that King himself once asked of the nation: “Where do we go from here?”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

