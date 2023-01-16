Morning showers with a cool and breezy afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers will be with us through the morning hours as a system swings through the area.

Temperatures are starting off in the upper 40s and stay there through the morning.

However, as the system shifts east, cooler air will filter in and help our temps to slide to near 40 for the afternoon.

Winds will also switch to the northwest with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Monday Evening Gusts (WOWT)

Cloud cover will mostly stay in place tonight and into our Tuesday, keeping our temps near 30 tonight and having us only climb into the upper 30s during the day Tuesday.

Our next 6 First Alert Weather Day is in place for Wednesday as our next system arrives.

There is still some uncertainty with the exact track of the system; however, confidence is high that a few inches of snow will fall in the area with the possibility of totals getting as high as six to eight inches.

Snow Accumulation Probability (WOWT)

The snow kicks in around midday Wednesday with a quick round of mixed precipitation possible at the onset.

Wednesday Evening Snow (WOWT)

Snow continues falling in the evening and into the overnight, wrapping up before dawn Thursday.

Impacts to the Wednesday evening commute are likely with impacts still possible by Thursday morning.

Conditions quiet down for the end of the week and into the weekend, though temperatures will be a little cooler with highs near 30 degrees.

Another system may bring some snow showers into the area to start off next week.

