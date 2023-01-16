Man rescued after he got stuck in tree while running from police, authorities say

The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man...
The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man from the tree, but he was then arrested.(St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – A man in Louisiana needed assistance after he got stuck in a tree while running from authorities, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a call Sunday from the side of Interstate 30 in St. Rose for a report of a man sitting in a tree, trying to flag down drivers for help.

The caller said the man told them that he was running from the police.

The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man from the tree, but he was then arrested.

Deputies determined the man had fled from a local police agency the day before and was on the run.

No one was injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the man or say why he was running from police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute
Jail Bars
75-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for sexual assault, child porn dies
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account pleads not guilty
Omaha Police: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting
An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones.
Police searching for missing Aurora Couple

Latest News

Nebraska State Parks will be featured in a new RV-focused series.
Nebraska State Parks featured on Discovery Channel series
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Ninth in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow
FILE - New York City has welcomed about 40,000 asylum seekers, and last week they saw a record...
NYC mayor visits Texas border, blasts feds’ migrant response
Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day update for Wednesday's storm