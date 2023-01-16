At least one tornado touches down in Eastern Iowa Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe weather produced at least one tornado touchdown in Iowa County Monday afternoon.

Meteorologists said an unusual dynamic set up over the Midwest Monday produced conditions that were favorable for severe weather development. At least one tornado reportedly touched down in Iowa County and was spotted along Interstate 80 east of Williamsburg. Emergency officials said one semi-tractor trailer was blown over on Interstate 80 as the storm passed. Traffic was back to normal by 3:30 p.m. Monday. Officials in Iowa County said they have not received any additional reports of damage.

Another tornado touchdown was reported near Ely in Linn County. Officials in Linn County said they do not have any reports of damage at this time.

Severe weather hits Eastern Iowa (KCRG)

A very rare severe weather event occurred in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. Enough instability developed to allow thunderstorms near Williamsburg to spawn a tornado. January tornadoes in Iowa are rare. In fact, only one other time did we see a tornado in Iowa in January. That occurred on January 24, 1967. The storms continue to produce rotation across Iowa, Johnson, Linn Cedar, and Jones counties. Along with the tornado threat, numerous reports of pea-sized hail were reported.

Shueyville (Photo by: Lisa Metzler) (KCRG)

Hail in Walford (Photo by: Debbie Brooks) (KCRG)

Hail in Walford (PHOTO BY: Aaron Voss) (KCRG)

