David’s Evening Forecast - Rain showers Monday, snow chances mid-week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a sunny start to the day, clouds increased this afternoon giving us a gray end to the day. Temperatures however remained quite mild, with afternoon highs in the mid-40s. A south breeze and cloudy skies will keep us mild all evening long, with temperatures only dropping a couple degrees through Midnight. There may be an isolated shower or sprinkle this evening, but any evening plans should be safe. Temperatures may actually start to climb once again later tonight, potentially pushing back into the upper 40s after Midnight.

Along with the climbing temperatures, rain chances will also be on the increase after Midnight. Scattered rain showers are expected to overspread the area by 3 to 4 am, and linger into the morning hours on Monday. Rain will be scattered in nature so I’m not expected a washout but there will be some wet weather in the area for the morning drive. Rain showers shift mostly north of I-80 by mid-morning, tapering off in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts likely stay on the light side with most of us seeing less than an quarter-inch.

Tuesday will be a quiet and partly cloudy day with highs in the upper 30s. Active weather quickly returns on Wednesday as a strong storm system pulls out into the Plains and Midwest. This will bring a chance for winter weather to the region, including rain, and icy mix, and snow. At the moment our area appears to mostly see snow with this storm as opposed to any kind of wintry mix. Snow likely develops during the afternoon and evening, with potential impacts to the Wednesday evening drive. There could be some pockets of heavier snow for the drive home which could make things tricky.

Snow then continues off and on through the overnight, tapering off Thursday morning. While the storm track is not set in stone, odds are increasing that at least a couple inches of snow are possible. The system responsible for our snow chances is still out over the Pacific Ocean, so there is still ample time for some shifts in the storm track. Regardless, several inches of snow are likely along the main track of the system. Start thinking ahead now about the potential for wintry weather Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Behind the snow, colder weather will settle in for the end of the week with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s Thursday into the weekend. Another chance for snow is trying to show up in the long range by the upcoming weekend, but that is still pretty far out in the forecast.

