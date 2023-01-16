6 First Alert Weather Day: Accumulating snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. The potential for accumulating snowfall has increased and could impact the evening drive, with snow lasting into the overnight.

6 First Alert: Snow likely Wednesday (WOWT)

A storm system pushing into the Plains and Midwest on Wednesday will bring us our best chance for winter weather so far this year. Wednesday morning will be dry so there will not be any issues getting out on the roads initially. However, a light wintry mix will try to develop by midday, with a mix of rain and snow in the metro, changing to mostly rain in southeastern Nebraska. That wintry mix will change over to all snow during the afternoon, with the potential for pockets of heavy snow to push through the area.

Snow moves in for the evening drive (WOWT)

This could bring accumulating snow into the metro just before the start of the evening drive, and could make the commute home slick to hazardous. The latest data indicates there could be an inch or two of snow on the ground by 6pm, with impacts to the roads likely. Winds could gust to around 20mph as well which could lead to pockets of blowing snow.

Highest snow potential Wednesday into Thursday (WOWT)

With pockets of heavy snow possible, this storm will have the potential to produce several inches of snow. The area currently favored to see accumulating snow covers much of eastern Nebraska into Iowa, including the Lincoln and Omaha areas. This would create difficult travel conditions across much of the region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Winter weather impacts on Wednesday (WOWT)

However, the exact track is still in question as the system responsible for our snow chances is still out over the Pacific ocean, making it a little more difficult to forecast. There has been a slight shift northward in recent model data, with a dry punch of air trying to push toward the I-80 corridor. If this trend continues, it could start to limit snow totals, but as things stand right now at least a couple inches of snow appear likely in the Omaha metro.

