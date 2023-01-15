Santo Niño De Cebú celebration held in Omaha

The Filipino community celebrates a tradition
By Erin Hartley
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Members of Omaha’s Filipino community came together Sunday to celebrate the Santo Niño De Cebú.

The celebration is centered around an image of the Christ Child, widely revered by Filipino Catholics. The first celebration originated in Cebu City over 500 years ago.

On Sunday, community members marked the occasion with mass, followed by a feast.

”It celebrates family, our culture, so the presentation later will be all Filipino cultural dances,“ said Janet Lepaopao, the President of Santo Niño Omaha.

In Omaha, they’ve been hosting the celebration for 43 years.

Congressman Don Bacon and former Governor Pete Ricketts were both in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account pleads not guilty
Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers
Nebraska lawmakers submit bills on catalytic converters, drag shows, pheasant predators
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested

Latest News

Omaha's housing market is slowing down according to experts
Omaha housing market slowing down
The Filipino community celebrates a tradition
Omaha Filipino community Santo Nino De Cebu celebration
Omaha Police investigate a shooting after a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound
Omaha Police investigate shooting that injured 1
An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones.
Police searching for missing Aurora Couple