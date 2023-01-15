Santo Niño De Cebú celebration held in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Members of Omaha’s Filipino community came together Sunday to celebrate the Santo Niño De Cebú.

The celebration is centered around an image of the Christ Child, widely revered by Filipino Catholics. The first celebration originated in Cebu City over 500 years ago.

On Sunday, community members marked the occasion with mass, followed by a feast.

”It celebrates family, our culture, so the presentation later will be all Filipino cultural dances,“ said Janet Lepaopao, the President of Santo Niño Omaha.

In Omaha, they’ve been hosting the celebration for 43 years.

Congressman Don Bacon and former Governor Pete Ricketts were both in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.