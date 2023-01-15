Police searching for missing Aurora Couple

An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones.
An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones.(The Proctor Family)
By Kasey Mintz
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones.

Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported as missing to the aurora police department on Saturday morning. Family said Robert is 89-years-old and 5′3″ and around 130 pounds. They say he has a cobra tattoo on his right forearm as well.

93-year-old Loveda Proctor is also 5′3″. She has blue eyes and a New England Patriots tattoo on her right arm.

93-year-old Loveda Proctor (seen on the right in both photos) is 5′3″. She has blue eyes and a...
93-year-old Loveda Proctor (seen on the right in both photos) is 5′3″. She has blue eyes and a New England Patriots tattoo on her right arm.(The Proctor Family)

The family said they were last seen in Grand Island on Thursday, January 12. They were driving a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica, with Nebraska Navy military issued plates with the number 1030.

Aurora Police is asking if anyone sees the car or the couple to call 911, and if anyone has leads call 402-694-5815.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account pleads not guilty
Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers
Nebraska lawmakers submit bills on catalytic converters, drag shows, pheasant predators
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested

Latest News

The Filipino community celebrates a tradition
Santo Niño De Cebú celebration held in Omaha
Omaha's housing market is slowing down according to experts
Omaha housing market slowing down
The Filipino community celebrates a tradition
Omaha Filipino community Santo Nino De Cebu celebration
Omaha Police investigate a shooting after a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound
Omaha Police investigate shooting that injured 1