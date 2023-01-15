Fertilizer plant fire in Lamar ruled as accidental

Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office say the fire at Nutrient Ag...
Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office say the fire at Nutrient Ag Solutions was accidental.(Jon Allen)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a fertilizer plant in Lamar.

In an email, chief investigator with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office, Adam Matzner, said the fire is “listed as accidental.”

Fire crews responded to Nutrien Ag Solutions Wednesday afternoon. Heavy smoke billowed into the sky from the blaze that was reported at 1:00 p.m. mountain time.

Highway 6 from Imperial to the Colorado border was shut down while fire crews put out the blaze. It was reopened at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

Smoldering smoke could still be seen coming from the building late Thursday.

Fire departments from Grant, Venango, Ogallala, Imperial and Lamar responded to the fire. There were no injuries.

A cause has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account pleads not guilty
Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest
Nebraska lawmakers submit bills on catalytic converters, drag shows, pheasant predators
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested

Latest News

Omaha Police: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Nice and mild today, showers tonight
Nice and mild today, showers tonight
The Nebraska State Patrol has made seizing fentanyl a priority
Nebraska State Patrol says seizing fentanyl a priority