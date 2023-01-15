David’s Morning Forecast - Nice and mild today, showers tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Skies cleared out early this morning allowing us to see some sunshine to start the day. A bit of a chill in the air with temperatures in the lower 30s, but not bad for the middle of January. While we will see the sun this morning, expect clouds to be thickening up by mid-day, with cloudy conditions this afternoon. Despite the clouds, a south breeze will help to keep temperatures very mild. Temperatures will warm to around 40 by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the mid and upper 40s, potentially some some spots hitting 50 degrees south of I-80.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

A few spotty showers or sprinkles are possible this evening, but most of us will stay dry. Rain chances really increase after Midnight, with scattered showers likely into Monday morning. South winds will continue at 10 to 20mph, helping to keep temperatures very mild through Monday. We’ll likely still be in the 40s despite the morning showers. Rian showers should taper off by the afternoon, with overall amounts on the light side. Colder air will push in during the afternoon, potentially leading to a few snowflakes in the area but no impacts are expected.

Rain showers Monday morning (WOWT)

Tuesday will be a quiet and cool day with highs in the upper 30s. Active weather returns on Wednesday as strong storm begins to push out into the Midwest. Forecast data is coming into a little better agreement that impactful winter weather will be possible with this storm. As things stand right now, chances for a wintry mix changing to snow will increase Wednesday afternoon and evening, with occasional snow showers possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Snow potential Wednesday into Thursday (WOWT)

This storm could bring several inches of snow to the area, though the exact track of the heavier snow is still in question. Data has been favoring areas south of I-80, however the system that will eventually bring us our snow chance is still well out over the Pacific Ocean so there is still the potential for a shift in the forecast track. Temperatures will be colder on the back side of this storm, with highs in the low 30s or even upper 20s for Thursday through Saturday, with overnight lows falling into the teens.

Temperatures this week (WOWT)

