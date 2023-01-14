With over 300 open cold cases, OPD and victim families hope more tipsters will come forward

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been 12 years since Jameila Hesseltine and her boyfriend, Carl Reed, were killed. Since that day, Hesseltine’s sister, Buffy Bush, has continued the work in looking to hold accountable those who did it.

“I fight for her every day. I fight for her memory. I fight for her justice. Every day my fight is for her,” Bush said.

Hesseltine and Reed are two of over 200,000 cold case victims nationwide. In Omaha, they’re two of over 300 victims police say aren’t forgotten.

“The Omaha Police Department is going to stay with the case, said OPD lieutenant Nicholas Andrews. “We’re persistent. We continue to look at those cases all the time and we’re always working at them.”

Just before the new year, OPD arrested Cavin Cooper for a cold case from 2015. Bush and Andrews say progress like this can’t happen without help.

“The gap has to be bridged. There’s no way Omaha Police Department can solve a crime without the information needed to solve it,” Bush said.

Outside of OPD headquarters sits a Chevy Camaro promoting the Crime Stoppers tip hotline.

Bush advocates for people to use it, not only for a possible cash reward, but for the closure it can bring to families that are still suffering.

“I know it’s got to be weighing heavy. So, by me steadily putting it in your face that’s my hope that you’ll do the right thing,” Bush said.

Bush said she realizes her sister’s case may never get solved, but she’s believing by faith that the right person will step up.

“It takes someone. whoever you are. they need to just come forward,” Bush said.

The Omaha Police Department keeps a list of cold cases they are actively investigating. They also recently launched their Homicide Support Group. It takes place every third Thursday of the month and provides a space for families to support each other through their grief.

Buffy Bush took her grief and created a non-profit, Families of the Stolen. On a daily basis, she posts the names and faces of cold case victims to keep their memory and cases at the forefront.

At any time, anyone is asked to contact the Tip Hotline with information that could lead to the resolution of a case. It can be done anonymously. You can call (402) 444-STOP.

