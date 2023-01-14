Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 13

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Jan. 13.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

A Bellevue family was left tearing out new drywall after the original contractor left their basement not up to code.

WOWT 6 News Live at 10

A Bellevue family was still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home.

The software issue was quickly resolved but the woman was surprised to see the charge.

Omaha Police investigate what is described as an in-custody death. Police say they heard a gunshot before they got out of their cruisers.

A veteran is looking for the person who hit her car and ran off.

Some football fans were left frustrated after they didn’t get what was promised from a private promotion.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Couple to re-retire after lottery win

5. New Ralston superintendent

4. Dog may be part wolf

3. Cheetah cubs in Nebraska

2. Fans demand refunds from private Huskers promotion

1. Drive the Wienermobile

