Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 13

This week’s most-viewed coverage included an alleged drunk driver who crashed into a house, a hit-and-run caught on camera, and an issue with a private promotion for Huskers games.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Jan. 13.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Shotty contractor leaves behind work that doesn’t meet code

A Bellevue family was left tearing out new drywall after the original contractor left their basement not up to code.

WOWT 6 News Live at 10

5. Bellevue homeowners frustrated after alleged drunk driver crashes into house

A Bellevue family was still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home.

4. Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill

The software issue was quickly resolved but the woman was surprised to see the charge.

3. OPD investigates in-custody death

Omaha Police investigate what is described as an in-custody death. Police say they heard a gunshot before they got out of their cruisers.

2. Hit-and-run of disabled vet caught on camera

A veteran is looking for the person who hit her car and ran off.

1. Nebraska football fans grumbling over losing money

Some football fans were left frustrated after they didn’t get what was promised from a private promotion.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
2. Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
3. Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
4. Omaha hit-and-run caught on camera, disabled veteran struggles to afford repairs
5. Atlanta man tased at Omaha airport
6. Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Couple to re-retire after lottery win

5. New Ralston superintendent

4. Dog may be part wolf

3. Cheetah cubs in Nebraska

2. Fans demand refunds from private Huskers promotion

1. Drive the Wienermobile

