Omaha Housing Authority examines tenants’ concerns about bug infestation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tenants in a north Omaha senior living apartment complex called Evans Tower are fed up with their living conditions.

Evans Tower is a complex with the Omaha Housing Authority.

6 News was told there are infestations of bed bugs, along with water and heating issues.

Frustrated and angry isn’t enough to describe how Demetria Harrison feels about what she says is going on inside Evans Tower.

“They’re elderly they shouldn’t get treated this way,” Harrison said.

On Tuesday, she got a call from her sisters that their 79-year-old father was taken to the hospital.

That’s when Harrison rushed from her home in Georgia to Omaha. She said her father hasn’t been doing well. He’s developed rashes and can’t stop itching his skin.

“We had received some paperwork saying that he had parasites on him that identify as bed bugs,” Harrison said.

The last few days she’s been cleaning his apartment and she said she found roaches, bed bugs, and termites on the carpet floor.

Not only that, Harrison said other residents complained their water and heaters weren’t working. Harrison said they brought this up to management.

“The management that was there, the first thing she says is oh well just leave,” Harrison said.

6 News talked to Omaha Housing Authority which oversees the property. They told us they are taking action.

“We received the complaint on Wednesday and our staff was in there the same day,” Joanie Poore, OHA executive officer said. “If we have a known bed bug situation we are treating it in that unit at least every other week.”

Omaha Housing Authority plans to make water and heater repairs to tenants in need by Jan. 17.

