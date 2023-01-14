New WHO guidelines recommend more masking

FILE: Passengers wear masks while riding on public transportation.
FILE: Passengers wear masks while riding on public transportation. The World Health Organization's new guidelines urge more masking.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - Three years into the pandemic many people have stopped wearing masks in public, but new guidelines from the World Health Organization recommend more masking.

WHO is urging everyone to mask up if they’ve been exposed to COVID, are at high risk for the virus, or are in a crowded, poorly ventilated space.

The agency also issued new guidelines about isolation, recommending that symptomatic patients test negative on an antigen-based rapid test before leaving isolation.

Those who test positive but have no symptoms are still encouraged to isolate for five full days.

More information can be found on the agency’s website.

