Nebraska State Patrol says seizing fentanyl a priority

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska law enforcement has been busy seizing fentanyl as it continues to sweep its way across the country.

In the last week, two Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills.

Lt. Eric Kauffman with NSP says he thinks back to 2017 when a 40-pound fentanyl bust was the third-largest in the country.

Kauffman says due to the drug’s potency and number of overdose cases across the country, finding and seizing fentanyl is a priority for NSP.

”You bring that forward to today, and 40 pounds, 120 pounds, while both significant amounts of seizures are nowhere near the largest seizures across the country,” Kaufmann said. “There is significantly more fentanyl in our communities everywhere around this country.”

Kauffman says fentanyl-laced pills can look just like ordinary pills. He stresses caution in the face of pills not directly from your pharmacist.

