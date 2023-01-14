Nebraska State Patrol says seizing fentanyl a priority

Just 2 milligrams of the drug is enough for a fatal overdose
The Nebraska State Patrol has made seizing fentanyl a priority
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska law enforcement has been busy seizing fentanyl as it continues to sweep its way across the country.

In the last week, two Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills.

Lt. Eric Kauffman with NSP says he thinks back to 2017 when a 40-pound fentanyl bust was the third-largest in the country.

Kauffman says due to the drug’s potency and number of overdose cases across the country, finding and seizing fentanyl is a priority for NSP.

”You bring that forward to today, and 40 pounds, 120 pounds, while both significant amounts of seizures are nowhere near the largest seizures across the country,” Kaufmann said. “There is significantly more fentanyl in our communities everywhere around this country.”

Kauffman says fentanyl-laced pills can look just like ordinary pills. He stresses caution in the face of pills not directly from your pharmacist.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account pleads not guilty
Nebraska lawmakers submit bills on catalytic converters, drag shows, pheasant predators
Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest
Kyle Doan, 5, is missing after he was swept away by floodwater when his mother drove across a...
Missing boy’s mom: ‘I could feel his fingers slipping’ away

Latest News

More clouds, staying mild Sunday
An Omaha church is hoping to relace broken furnaces with help from the community
North Omaha Church hopeful for community donations to replace broken furnaces
An Omaha church is hoping to relace broken furnaces with help from the community
Omaha church in need of new furnaces
The Nebraska State Patrol has made seizing fentanyl a priority
Nebraska law enforcement continues to bust fentanyl transports