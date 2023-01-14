Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warmer just in time for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly end to the work week we are getting ready for a weekend warm up!

Saturday brings a jump to the mid 40s under cloudy skies... we’ll have a S breeze gusting to the 20s that helps us to warm but it will make it feel more like the 30s in the afternoon.

Weekend forecast (wowt)

Sunday is even warmer and less windy with a high of 50! We’ll be cloudy but dry, take advantage of these days ahead of an active pattern next week.

We have three potential systems in sight Monday, Wednesday and Friday into Saturday. The Wednesday/Thursday system is beginning to trend more to the SE so it may be a miss for us... something to keep an eye on through the weekend.

Wednesday/Thursday system (wowt)

These will come with progressively cooler temperatures lows 40s Monday-Tuesday... mid 30s Wednesday, low 30s to end the week.

5 day forecast (wowt)

