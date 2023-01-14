David’s Morning Forecast - Mainly cloudy but still mild today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds rolling in this morning will stick around most of the day, but we should still see some filtered sunshine so it will not be completely gray all day long. Temperatures a bit chilly heading out the door, but above average for this time of year in the mid-20s. Despite cloudy skies, a steady south breeze which could gust up to 25mph at times will help temperatures to slowly warm into the mid-30s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the mid-40s. That should put us about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Cloudy skies will stick with us overnight, along with a steady south breeze. That will keep us from getting too cold, with low temperatures in the lower 30s. More clouds are expected for Sunday, but that south breeze keeps blowing which will keep us mild. In fact, Sunday afternoon should be a few degrees warmer than today with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 likely. Conditions should still be dry despite the cloudy skies.

Temperatures Into Next Week (WOWT)

Our next chance for any moisture arrives late Sunday night into Monday as a storm system spins its way out into the plains. Light rain showers could develop before sunrise on Monday, but will be most likely throughout the day. It shouldn’t rain all day, but on and off showers are likely, especially north of I-80. Overall rainfall amounts appear to be light, but could still have an impact on outdoor activities. Temperatures will be cooler, falling into the 30s by the afternoon. A few light snow showers are possible Monday night, mainly north and east of the Omaha area.

On and off rain showers Monday (WOWT)

Another, stronger, storm system is set to affect the area by the middle of the week. This storm will begin to spread rain and snow showers our way by Wednesday evening or Wednesday night. As the sun set, most of the precipitation likely transitions over to snow. The current storm track favors areas south of Omaha for the potential of heavier snow totals, but with the storm still several days out there is plenty of room for changes so stay tuned to the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.