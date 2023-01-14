75-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for sexual assault, child porn dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate has died while serving a decades-long sentence for child pornography and sexual assault.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 75-year-old Larry Loughry died at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

Loughry was serving an 18-to-65-year sentence for charges out of Buffalo County, including first-degree sexual assault and five counts of possession of child pornography. His sentence began on March 3, 2006.

The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet, but the Department of Correctional Services says Loughry was being treated for a medical condition.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation, which is standard procedure when an inmate dies in the of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

