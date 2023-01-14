75-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for sexual assault, child porn dies

Jail Bars
Jail Bars(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate has died while serving a decades-long sentence for child pornography and sexual assault.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 75-year-old Larry Loughry died at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

Loughry was serving an 18-to-65-year sentence for charges out of Buffalo County, including first-degree sexual assault and five counts of possession of child pornography. His sentence began on March 3, 2006.

The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet, but the Department of Correctional Services says Loughry was being treated for a medical condition.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation, which is standard procedure when an inmate dies in the of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account pleads not guilty
Nebraska lawmakers submit bills on catalytic converters, drag shows, pheasant predators
Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest
Kyle Doan, 5, is missing after he was swept away by floodwater when his mother drove across a...
Missing boy’s mom: ‘I could feel his fingers slipping’ away

Latest News

More clouds, staying mild Sunday
An Omaha church is hoping to relace broken furnaces with help from the community
North Omaha Church hopeful for community donations to replace broken furnaces
An Omaha church is hoping to relace broken furnaces with help from the community
Omaha church in need of new furnaces
The Nebraska State Patrol has made seizing fentanyl a priority
Nebraska law enforcement continues to bust fentanyl transports