Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold Friday but mild air returns this weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Out the door to teens this morning with a little fog in the area west of the metro. There could be some isolated slick spots in the thicker fog west of Lincoln this morning. Otherwise the clouds will be slow to fade away making it tough to warm much today. Highs near 30 degrees are likely for most of us.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(wowt)

There is a bit of a breeze this morning driving wind chills into the single digits to start the day. That will barely be noticeable today by the afternoon though.

Stronger south winds on Saturday will gust to near 25 mph at times helping us to warm a bit more. Highs in the mid 40s are likely by the afternoon hours but there will be quite a few high clouds during the day.

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WOWT)

Even warmer weather is likely Sunday though with a high near 50. We’ll still be fighting through thicker high clouds though so it won’t have the warm feel that comes with perfect sunshine.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Next week proves to be much more active with a rain chance Monday and the threat of snow Wednesday through Saturday as well. Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast through the weekend if you have any travel plans next week.

