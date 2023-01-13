Runaway truck takes down light pole, damages car wash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Stanton, Iowa city crew took down more than some Christmas lights Friday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News crews were removing lights along Broad Avenue when the operator of the bucket on the truck adjusted the height of the boom.

The truck began rolling backward without a driver, striking a light pole and shearing it off. The truck continued into the grass and jumped the curb. The bucket and boom hit the north side of a nearby car wash’s roof, which then swung around and slammed into the southeast side of the building.

The operator of the bucket was not injured. Total damage to the city and car wash owner’s property is estimated at $26,000.

