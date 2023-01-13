Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2023 dates

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Maha Festival is returning for its 15th year this summer.

This year’s festival will be at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village on Friday, July 28 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday, July 29 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Although the lineup has yet to be announced, according to Maha, there will be two outdoor music stages featuring national indie, rock, pop, and hip-hop artists. Local Omaha-based artists will also be featured in the lineup.

The festival will feature more than just music. Patrons will see visual art, comedy, and poetry performances. Local shops will also be set up, as well as the Maha Community Village which offers created activities hosted by nonprofits.

The nonprofit music festival celebrates 15 years this summer.

“Fifteen years is a big milestone for any festival, let alone a grassroots, nonprofit-run, volunteer-powered festival,” said Maha co-executive director Rachel Grace. “Maha is completely honored to have support like this from our community.”

Last year the festival brought in more than 11,500 visitors. Maha claims it was one of the largest zero-waste events in the state of Nebraska, which they accomplished by diverting 4,754, pounds of waste from landfills with recycling and composting.

More than 800 volunteers will be needed as the festival approaches. Maha says volunteers can earn a free ticket to the festival in exchange for their time.

Children aged 10 and younger get free admission to Maha Festival with a ticketed adult.

