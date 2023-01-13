Omaha Police investigating after Casey’s convenience store robbed Thursday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect after a convenience store was robbed Thursday.

According to Omaha Police, the Casey’s near 24th and Martha Street was robbed Thursday at 7:32 p.m.

A store employee allegedly told police that an unknown man went into the store and demanded money.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers.

