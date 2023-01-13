Omaha Police investigating after Casey’s convenience store robbed Thursday night

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect after a convenience store was robbed Thursday.

According to Omaha Police, the Casey’s near 24th and Martha Street was robbed Thursday at 7:32 p.m.

A store employee allegedly told police that an unknown man went into the store and demanded money.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

