Omaha Police Department touts high clearance rate for homicides

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department says it ended 2022 with a high proportion of homicide cases in the city being solved.

According to the Omaha Police Department, 2022 ended with an 87% homicide clearance rate, which is nearly 30% higher than other cities of similar size.

“This clearance rate can be attributed to the tireless efforts of investigators in our Homicide Unit to bring justice to the families of victims, and peace of mind to the citizens of Omaha,” Omaha Police said in a statement.

Police say that community collaboration is a big help when solving homicides.

“In addition, citizens willing to provide information about homicides has been crucial in solving many cases. Omaha Crime Stoppers offers enhanced rewards for tips leading to arrests in homicides and other violent crimes. In many cases, a Crime Stoppers tip has been the final piece of information needed to make an arrest in these cases.”

Omaha Police says this is the 10th year in a row for the city to see a homicide clearance rate above the national average.

Police also tout their gang unit for preventing violent crime. The Omaha Police Gang and Homicide Units work together when it’s determined that a homicide was gang-related.

“This collaboration leads to early identification of suspects and quicker arrests, ensuring violent suspects do not have a chance to re-offend.”

Youth and family engagement specialists also work with Omaha Police to work with at-risk youth, ideally preventing crime. Omaha Police says school resource officers are trained to identify youth who might need resources.

The Department’s idea of collaborating with the community is a concept shared by the Police Chief.

“Chief Todd Schmaderer truly believes high clearance rates in crime are a direct result of a city’s close, collaborative partnership between law enforcement and the community.”

