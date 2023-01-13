Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account pleads not guilty

Jacqueline Brandt is accused of moving funds from customer accounts
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman who allegedly stole more than $116,000 pleads not guilty to bank fraud.

Jacqueline Brandt made her initial appearance in federal court this week. Brandt was indicted in November 2022 on three charges of bank fraud.

Brandt is accused of wiring cash from customer accounts to her own while she worked at an Omaha bank. She allegedly stole at least $116,240.

While in federal court this week, Brandt pleaded not guilty to all three counts of bank fraud. Each count can lead to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

