Nebraska State Patrol troopers find 50k fentanyl pills in traffic stop near Aurora

Two Arizona men were arrested by Nebraska State troopers for possessing a suspected 50,000...
Two Arizona men were arrested by Nebraska State troopers for possessing a suspected 50,000 pills of fentanyl.(Neb. State Patrol)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Arizona men after finding about 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on I-80 near Aurora Thursday morning.

A trooper spotted a Toyota Tacoma driving east when it improperly passed a semi. A search of the vehicle revealed several bags of pills, weighing more than 11 pounds. Small amounts of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine were also found.

27-year-old Jesus Quinones and 44-year-old Daniel Alvillar, both of Phoenix, Arizona, were arrested and booked at the Hamilton County Jail on possession of controlled substances and intent to deliver.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers
Omaha Police responded to areas at and around North High School just after noon Thursday, Jan....
Armed Omaha North High School student arrested after altercation
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Plane Crash graphic
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2

Latest News

Now that the "season of giving" has passed, Omaha-area food banks are counting their blessings.
Omaha pantries pleased with the results from the season of giving
Court records reveal new details in Omaha school threat arrest
Nebraska State Patrol finds more than 6 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl on traffic stop
Now that the "season of giving" has passed, Omaha-area food banks are counting their blessings.
Food pantries counting blessings after "season of giving"