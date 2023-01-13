Nebraska State Patrol troopers find 50k fentanyl pills in traffic stop near Aurora

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Arizona men after finding about 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on I-80 near Aurora Thursday morning.

A trooper spotted a Toyota Tacoma driving east when it improperly passed a semi. A search of the vehicle revealed several bags of pills, weighing more than 11 pounds. Small amounts of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine were also found.

27-year-old Jesus Quinones and 44-year-old Daniel Alvillar, both of Phoenix, Arizona, were arrested and booked at the Hamilton County Jail on possession of controlled substances and intent to deliver.

