Nebraska State Patrol arrests 2 after more than 6 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl found during traffic stop

HERSHEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people were arrested on drug charges while driving through Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Tuesday at roughly 1:45 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle on I-80 at mile marker 162 near Hershey. The vehicle allegedly had a license plate violation.

The trooper became suspicious of criminal activity during the stop and the vehicle was searched. The Nebraska State Patrol did not specify further how the trooper had probable cause to conduct a search, or if the car was searched with consent of the driver.

During the search, authorities allegedly found approximately 6.6 pounds of a suspected mixture of cocaine and fentanyl.

The driver, identified as Alfonso Carillo, 25, of Tolleson, Arizona, and the passenger, identified as Celso Carillo, 43, of Beryl, Utah, were both arrested for possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug, possession of cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver. They were both sent to Lincoln County Jail.

