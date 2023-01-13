Nebraska lawmakers submit bills on catalytic converters, drag shows, pheasant predators
Bills on ‘parents’ rights’ in schools, elections, as well as teacher recruitment and retention also among more than 80 introduced Thursday.
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers continued introducing legislation on Thursday, bringing the total number of bills proposed so far to 420.
That number doesn’t include several more legislative proposals. Thursday alone, lawmakers submitted 84 more bills in addition to amendment proposals and resolutions.
Nebraska state senators introduced nearly 100 bills on Thursday, Jan. 5; 61 on Friday, Jan. 6; 62 on Monday; 73 on Tuesday; and 63 on Wednesday — as the Unicameral’s next session begins to take shape.
Among Thursday’s proposed bills:
- LB343, introduced by State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, would prohibit public contracts with companies that boycott Israel.
- LB347, introduced by State Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha, would change provisions relating to catalytic converters, requiring payment by check in the mail — but only if the seller provided the VIN number, make, and model of car the catalytic converter removed from. Recyclers would also have to keep the converter for five days.
- LB365, introduced by State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, would allow counties to conduct elections by mail, rather than only counties with less than 10,000 people.
- LB371, introduced by State Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, would ban minors from attending drag shows and entirely restrict anyone younger than 21 from those serving alcohol.
- LB374, also introduced Murman, would implement “parents’ rights” in schools.
- LB385, introduced by State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, aims to assist with teacher recruitment and retention, allowing teachers to apply for grants.
- LB400, introduced by State Sen. Tom Brewer of Albion, would put a bounty on pheasant predators. The commission would pay $10 for each nest predator — badgers, coyotes, opossums, raccoons, red foxes, and striped skunks — between March 1-July 1 every year.
