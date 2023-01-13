Nebraska lawmakers submit bills on catalytic converters, drag shows, pheasant predators

Bills on ‘parents’ rights’ in schools, elections, as well as teacher recruitment and retention also among more than 80 introduced Thursday.
New bills introduced in the unicameral Thursday include proposals to allow mail-in voting in all counties as well as teacher recruitment and retention grants.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers continued introducing legislation on Thursday, bringing the total number of bills proposed so far to 420.

That number doesn’t include several more legislative proposals. Thursday alone, lawmakers submitted 84 more bills in addition to amendment proposals and resolutions.

RELATED: Nebraska legislators review 55 session rules proposals

Nebraska state senators introduced nearly 100 bills on Thursday, Jan. 5; 61 on Friday, Jan. 6; 62 on Monday; 73 on Tuesday; and 63 on Wednesday — as the Unicameral’s next session begins to take shape.

Among Thursday’s proposed bills:

  • LB343, introduced by State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, would prohibit public contracts with companies that boycott Israel.
  • LB347, introduced by State Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha, would change provisions relating to catalytic converters, requiring payment by check in the mail — but only if the seller provided the VIN number, make, and model of car the catalytic converter removed from. Recyclers would also have to keep the converter for five days.
  • LB365, introduced by State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, would allow counties to conduct elections by mail, rather than only counties with less than 10,000 people.
  • LB371, introduced by State Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, would ban minors from attending drag shows and entirely restrict anyone younger than 21 from those serving alcohol.
  • LB374, also introduced Murman, would implement “parents’ rights” in schools.
  • LB385, introduced by State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, aims to assist with teacher recruitment and retention, allowing teachers to apply for grants.
  • LB400, introduced by State Sen. Tom Brewer of Albion, would put a bounty on pheasant predators. The commission would pay $10 for each nest predator — badgers, coyotes, opossums, raccoons, red foxes, and striped skunks — between March 1-July 1 every year.

Assistant News Director Cassie Crowe and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not only do hot doggers get to drive the Wienermobile through 20 states, but they also get to...
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
Omaha Police responded to areas at and around North High School just after noon Thursday, Jan....
Armed Omaha North High School student arrested after altercation
Atlanta man tased at Omaha airport
Plane Crash graphic
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2

Latest News

Former Gov. Pete Ricketts is now Senator-Designate.
Pete Ricketts named Senator-Designate
The Rules Committee of the Nebraska Legislature met Thursday to discuss a proposed 55 rule...
Nebraska legislators reviewing 55 session rules proposals
Gov. Jim Pillen has officially appointed Pete Ricketts as senator-designate.
Pillen appoints Ricketts as next US Senator
New bills introduced in the unicameral Thursday include proposals to allow mail-in voting in...
Nebraska lawmakers introduce over 80 new bills