Man tased, arrested at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield pleads not guilty to charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man tased at Eppley Airfield for allegedly resisting arrest appears in court.

James Washington, 32, of Atlanta was in Douglas County Court Friday for an arraignment.

James Washington was arrested after an incident at Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Omaha Police Department)

Washington pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstruction, and providing false information.

A trial is set for Feb. 13, 2023. Washington’s bond is set at $35,000.

Police say around 4 a.m. Wednesday, airport authorities were called to a checkpoint for a secondary ID check after TSA agents found discrepancies in Washington’s documents.

Washing is accused of walking away while authorities gave multiple commands for him to stop and complete the check. Washington allegedly continued to run off before officers used a Taser on him.

